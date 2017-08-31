Brisbane, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --The Mario Feeder distinguishes itself with a unique set of features that provide pet owners peace of mind. It is the only smart pet feeder that measures the weight of food and water consumed. It also keeps food cold and continually listens to your pet for signs of distress.



The Mario Feeder will send owner's smartphone alerts when their pet's water level is low, or when they fail to eat a meal. It is the perfect tool for weight measurement as it provides full analytics on what your pet ate when it ate and how much it ate.



It packages low-cost instrumentation to solve a defined problem; how does an owner look after their pet when they can't be with them and know that they are OK?



Key features of the Mario Feeder include:



- Rotating bowl that accepts food of any shape, with less risk of jarring (blocking).



- Advanced meal scheduling via smartphone.



- Ability to keep food cold (using phase change materials) to decrease the risk of food spoiling throughout the day.



- Weight measurement, so that owners can confirm whether their pet has eaten, and analyze eating habits for weight management.



- Water level monitoring, which is critical in warm climates. No other product provides water level monitoring.



- Proximity detection (using RFID). The Mario Feeder will only expose food when the pet is nearby, to stop animals and other pets stealing food.



- Bark detection, which alerts when the pet is barking.



- Suitable for cats or dogs, although.... dogs are way cooler.



The smart pet feeder market is increasingly crowded and competitive, but the Mario Feeder offers a unique and valuable feature set that pets and owners will love.



The Mario Feeder was created by "Mario the Pug", a 2-year-old Pug located in Brisbane (Australia).



"When I first adopted Mario, I searched for a smart pet feeder to help in the unfortunate circumstance I couldn't be home. As an engineer, I saw majors flaws in the approach of available products. So Mario and I decided to make our own" (Lead Engineer - Justin O'Neill).



Pre-orders are currently being accepted at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/smart-pet-feeder-with-water-and-weight-measurement/x/17221708#/



The Mario Feeder is developed in consultation with SGLE, a team of engineers and designers, that believe in elegant solutions rather than useless gadgets. Details of the team can be found on the Mario Feeder website.



www.MarioFeeder.com



www.MarioFeeder.com