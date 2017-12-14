Pre-Owned Comminuting/Pulverizing Mill Now Available from Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Wohl Associates, a NY-based supplier of used processing and packaging machinery, has recently acquired a Fitzpatrick comminuting and pulverizing mill that is now available for resale. This mill is a model DAS06 Comminutor and it is pan fed. The pan feed is powered by a 3hp motor that is rated to be explosion proof.



This is a fixed blade machine and each blade has both a sharp and dull side. It is mounted on casters which allows the equipment to be moved around a production facility as needed. Wohl Associates is supplying this Comminutor with a variety of screens of various sizes.



The inventory of pre-owned machinery at Wohl Associates includes equipment for a variety of food industries. This includes companies that focus in the baking industry, pet foods, chocolates, coffee, dairy, meat processing, poultry products and others.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.