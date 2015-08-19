Pre-Owned Jacketed Kettles Arrive for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Wohl Associates has added several pre-owned jacketed kettles to its inventory, creating an opportunity for manufacturers to acquire quality pre-owned food processing equipment at affordable prices. Detailed product specifications are available via the company's website.



There is one 60 Gallon Groen Self-Contained, Double Motion Electric Kettle with 30 PSI in stock. The kettle is hemispheric internally, and has the following dimensions: approx. 30 inches in diameter by 25 inches deep. This electric kettle is jacketed for 30 PSI at 300 degrees F and is also National Board and code stamped. In terms of features, it has a two-piece stainless steel hinged lid, with "parajust" variable speed control and casters for portability. For further information; click here.



There is also one 5 Gallon Groen Twin Action Kettle, with a100 PSI Jacket – stock number 7903. This kettle is approx. 12 inches in diameter by 13 inches deep. Its jacket is rated for 100 PSI at 338 degrees F. The kettle is also code stamped and equipped with a tilt outside scrape agitation, as well as having an off-center counter current bar agitator. The single phase electronics make the unit easy to install, and it is mounted on a stainless steel table for extra durability.



Also, one Charles Ross & Son 2 Gallon Stainless Steel Double Planetary Mixer, with jacketed tanks is in stock. This two gallon mixer comes equipped with two stainless steel interchangeable tanks, each measuring approximately 10 inches in diameter by 7 inches deep. Other features include an automatic lift and mixing blades driven by a Reliance Electric Variable Speed Controller. Complete specifications can be viewed by searching stock number 7911B.



For additional information regarding pre-owned production equipment and jacketed kettles, be sure to visit the Wohl Associates website. Quality pre-owned machines are constantly being added to inventory and are available while supplies last.



