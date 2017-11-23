Pre-Owned Mixing Equipment Arrives at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2017 --Wohl Associates has high-quality, preowned mixing equipment with strong production capabilities in inventory. These items include a vertical cutter-mixer, mix kettles and a shear mixer with functional accessories. Each of these units enables production facilities to enhance their operations, in multiple industries.



In stock is one used Stephan Universal Type UM/SK 5 316 Stainless Steel Jacketed/Vacuum Vertical Cutter Mixer. It has a five-liter pilot plant cutter mixer and a jacketed vacuum bowl measuring 9 in. diameter, and 6 in. deep. The unit is mounted on an SS cabinet for portability and is ideal for cutting, blending, chopping, mixing and laboratory work. It also has a high-speed bottom driven cutting blade for maximum efficiency. Industries utilizing this model include the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industries-stock #8155A.



Also available is one used Cherry Burrell with an approx. 100 Gallon Stainless Steel Jacketed Pressurized Mix Kettle/Reactor. The unit has an internal working pressure of 20 PSI at 350 Deg. F., with a maximum external working pressure of 15 PSI, at 350 Deg. F. The unit is National Board # 4054 code stamped and has a stainless control panel with variable speed adjustment. The interior dimensions are approx. 32 in. diameter and 33 in. deep – stock#8142A.



One used Cherry Burrell with an approx. 50 Gallon Type 316 Stainless Steel Jacketed Pressurized Mix Kettle/Reactor is in stock. It has an interior diameter of 24 in. and a 29 in. depth. The top head has assorted inlets, including a light instrument, and the vessel has a Power Flex 70 variable frequency drive for maximum effectiveness. The unit has a rated internal working pressure of 15PSI at 320 Deg. F, and a maximum external working pressure of 15PSI, at 320 Deg. F. The stainless control panel further enhances the reliability of the mix kettle – stock#8142C.



