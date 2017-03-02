Pre-Owned Pouch Packaging Machines Arrive for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --Wohl Associates has three pre-owned pouch packaging machines recently made available for sale. This equipment is ideal for manufacturing operations of various sizes, allowing operators to increase productivity in the most efficient and effective methods possible.



One used Bartelt IM-6 Horizontal Pouch Packager Machine with Cartoner is in inventory. It comes with a Bartelt IM-6 horizontal form/fill/seal machine with approx. 6 in. centers, along with a top mounted auger. The Line includes a Cartoner with Nordson Gluing, Mettler Toledo check-weighing device and 3M case taper. The unit was last used to package a food product.



Also in stock is one used Bartelt IM-7 Horizontal Pouch Packager & Cartoning Line. It's equipped with an IM-7 pouch packager with approx. 7 in. centers and has a top mounted Bartelt auger filling head. The unit features a horizontal cartoner with Nordson hot melt gluing system and a Mettler Toledo check-weighing device and 3M case taper.



Lastly, one used HMC Bartelt IM 8-1/2-12 Automatic Horizontal Pouch Packaging & Cartoning Line is available. It comes equipped with a model IM 8-1/2-12 pouch packager and was last used in food production. It has approx. 8-1/2 in. centers and a Spee-Dee top mounted auger filling head and horizontal cartoner with hot melt gluing system, along with a Mettler Toledo check-weighing device and 3M case taper.



Wohl Associates is continually adding used production equipment to its inventory, allowing clients to optimize their operations with high-quality, proven machinery. Additional product details, pictures and descriptions are available via the company's website, where customers can find a wide variety of helpful information.