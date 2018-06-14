Precautions to Take Before a Windstorm

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --Wind damage does not have to be caused by a tornado or hurricane. It can be cause by any strong gale-force winds. Those strong winds can blow debris around that can cause damage and injure people. Without protection, the debris being blown about can go through windows, and doors can be torn from their hinges. Thus, leaving the structures interior open and exposed to the wind and other weather elements.



There are some precautions that a property owner can take if the building is an area that often experiences damaging winds.



1. Strong Windows are key. If designing a home or office space large areas of glass and windows with multiple panels, and double entry doors should be avoided. For structures that already exist, the best bet for protection would be temporary or permanent storm shutters.



2. Permanent Storm Shutters should be used in areas where someone would have to act quickly in the face of a windstorm. These are usually made of aluminum or steel and provide the sturdiest protection against wind. These can be either manual or motor-driven. However, the motor driven can be manual if the power goes out. Permanent shutters come in a variety of sizes to cover many openings.



3. Temporary shutters are an economical alternative and are just sheets of plywood that cover the openings. These can be installed quickly if the proper preparation has been taken beforehand. These plywood coverings can protect sliding glass doors, French doors, and windows. These coverings should be made in times when wind isn't a threat. The property owner should have a system in place to know which covering goes to which door and window so that installation can be done quickly.



4. Garage doors should be reinforced. This should be done by professionals.



5. All loose objects on the property (i.e. grills, trash cans, lawn furniture) should be secured or anchored to the ground.



6. Straps and ground anchors should be used to secured manufactured homes, outbuildings, sheds, and other structures that are not on permanent foundations.



7. Large trees that are at risk of toppling on to the main building should be removed from the property. Again, this should be done by a professional.



8. When planting shrubs and trees on the property make sure that they are planted at the proper depth so that the roots are covered.



9. Drains and Downspouts should be kept clean to help with water flow.



10. Roofing materials, fencing should be kept in good condition so that they do not come loss and cause damage.



Even with these preparations the building could still experience wind damage. It is important to prepare as much as possible for potential high-forced winds so that you might experience less damage or no damage. By following the above precautions, a property owner could potentially experience no damage at all from high winds. Though if the winds are accompanied by heavy rainfall, then the property owner should try to mitigate potential water damage as well.



After experiencing wind damage at your property, call AAA Public Adjusters to schedule a free consultation.



