Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --Woodland Hills based precious metals firm Capital Gold Group, Inc. has announced the release of the American Liberty 2015 High Relief Gold Coin.



The high relief gold coin was minted at the U.S. Mint at West Point.



Justin Kunz, a United States Mint artist, created a new image of Lady Liberty for the head side of this high relief gold coin. His design focuses on liberty, courage, and hope. Artist Paul Balan has designed the tails side with a soaring American eagle. The eagle's talons are holding a branch, which represents freedom.



The American Liberty 2015 High Relief Gold Coin is the second in a series marking the new era of collectible coins. The first was Augustus Saint-Gaudens Ultra High Relief Double Eagle Gold Coin released in 2009. These newly minted collectible coins are combining the latest manufacturing technology the U.S. Mint has to offer, along with the most modern digital technology available.



"The 2015 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin is a beautiful example of the United State's numismatic heritage and will be a great addition to any collection." says Jonathan Rose, CEO of Capital Gold Group. "The U.S. Mint has demonstrated that American's can expect exciting, artistic re-portrayals of the symbols that make this country great."



About The American Liberty 2015 High Relief Gold Coin

The American Liberty 2015 High Relief Gold Coin is one troy ounce of .9999 fine 24-karat gold. Each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity, is encapsulated for safe keeping, and comes with a black velvet presentation case.



