Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Woodland Hills, California-based precious metals firm Capital Gold Group, Inc. announced the release of the 2015 Coin & Chronicles Set featuring Dwight D. Eisenhower. This set is part of the Presidential $1 Coin Program. This is the second set that has been released in the program. A total of four presidential sets are set to be released by the end of 2015.



This collectible, gold, $1 coin was minted at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.



The set includes a Presidential $1 Reverse Proof Coin that cannot be purchased any other way except in this set. The set also includes an Eisenhower Presidential Silver Medal. This 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set includes a 1969 U.S. postage stamp that pays tribute to the president. In addition to all of the above, the set includes an image booklet with photos from Dwight D. Eisenhower's time as president, his military career, and his everyday life.



The Reverse Proof Finish 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential $1 Gold Coin is inscribed on the head side with "DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER," "IN GOD WE TRUST," "34th PRESIDENT" and "1953–1961." It features an image of the president as well. The reverse side has a gorgeous image of the Statue of Liberty holding her torch high.



Struck in .999 Fine Silver, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Medal is breathtaking. The front or heads side of the medal, portrays Dwight D. Eisenhower's portrait and is inscribed "DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER." The back, or tails side, portrays the figure that represents Freedom. Freedom is standing on the dome of the U.S. Capitol building. On the right of the figure of Freedom, there is a scene with a farmer and city buildings behind some hills. This image is meant to represent the eastern portion of the United States. To the right of the figure of Freedom are pioneers heading out West. The back includes inscriptions that say "INAUGURATED PRESIDENT," "JANUARY 20, 1953" and "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."



"These sets from the Presidential $1 Coin Program are great gifts because they cover presidential memorabilia, numismatics, precious metals, and art," explains Jonathan Rose, CEO of Capital Gold Group, Inc. "Presidential memorabilia has always been popular and always will be."



Coin and Chronicles Sets due to be released later this year will feature Presidents Johnson and Kennedy.



For more information on Capital Gold Group, Inc. or to order your Dwight D. Eisenhower 2015 Coin & Chronicles Set, visit startwithgold.com