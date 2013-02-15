Precious Metals Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTC Pink: AFYG), (OTCQB: FLPC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2013 --Affinity Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AFYG) traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.03 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.02 and is at $0.03, up 3.45 percent from its previous close of $0.03. Affinity Gold recorded the volume of 6000 shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 9,868 shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $0.04 in the coming sessions.



Affinity Gold acquires, explores and develops gold mineralization properties. The company is mainly operational in Peru and it is based out of Minnesota. It was earlier known as Syncfeed Inc. and it changed its name in 2009.



Find out more on AFYG here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AFYG



First Liberty Power Corp. (OTCQB: FLPC) stock is at $0.01, up 75 percent from its previous close. The stock has traded 8.181 million shares, substantially higher than its usual daily volume of 687k shares. Its up move with high volume shows bullish trend. First Liberty Power stock may touch $0.02 level in the coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $0.03.



First Liberty Power is a mineral exploration company. It is based out of Nevada and was formed in 2007. The company mainly deals in lithium, graphite and uranium.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on FLPC here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FLPC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009