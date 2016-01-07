Precision Coating Acquires Boyd Coatings Research

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), of Boston, MA, has acquired Boyd Coatings Research Co., Inc. (BCR), a provider of coating application services based in Hudson, MA. Together they will provide extensive and complementary fluoropolymer (Teflon®/PTFE) application services to the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Having developed proven coating processes for thousands of unique parts for over 50 years, each company has earned the trust of customers by providing expertise and exceptional service. Combining the companies creates a platform to deliver quality, service, and coating application capabilities that exceed any vendor in the fluoropolymer coating space, with the strength to meet the increasingly demanding requirements of the global medical device market.



The company will be headquartered in Hudson, MA, and customer contacts will remain the same. The combined capabilities will deliver a range of benefits and enhancements to a broad customer base with emphasis on customer service, superior product quality, and engineering services to support customers with their device design, control, and manufacturing. Further development of their leading automation capabilities will extend benefits across the application spectrum. For the present time, the companies will continue to operate under their respective trade names.



Bob DeAngelis, President of PCCI, explains the benefits of the acquisition, "We will combine and leverage the best practices from each organization to deliver an unmatched level of service and customer focus for current and future customers. Key initiatives include expanded automated coating capacity, enhanced organizational capabilities with an increased focus on engineering and quality, including PTFE formulation, and opening a coating facility in Costa Rica for our international customers."



BCR's President, Dick Downey, who will act as Chief Integration Officer, says, "We think our customers will share our excitement as we strengthen our product offerings. The combined company will establish a global R&D center in the Hudson facility to accelerate advances in coating deposition control and related capabilities."



For more information on the capabilities of PCCI and BCR, visit http://www.precisioncoating.com and http://www.boydcoatings.com. For questions regarding the acquisition, contact PCCI at (781) 329-1420.



About Boyd Coatings Research

For over 50 years, customers have relied on Boyd Coatings Research to provide engineering support, quality, and on-time delivery of high-performance coating systems, along with the development and manufacture of specialty coatings.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, Boyd Coatings Research, and Medi-Solve Coatings.