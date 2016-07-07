Precision Coating Announces Establishment in Costa Rica

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a Hudson, MA-based company in the life sciences sector, is establishing operations in Costa Rica, with a new plant to be located in El Coyol, Alajuela.



The company selected Costa Rica, thanks to the solid experience and worldwide recognition as one of the most competitive locations for the installation of investment projects related to the life sciences sector.



The new plant will allow PCCI to run highly automated processes with cutting-edge technology. Early estimates indicate that in the medium term, the company will hire 30 people.



The Minister of Foreign Trade in Costa Rica, Alexander Mora, was pleased with the news and thanked PCCI for having confidence in Costa Rica to develop this new operation there.



Mora said, "The announcement of Precision Coating's new operation is highly relevant to the life sciences ecosystem and the medical device sub-ecosystem; it incorporates a new specialist supplier with great potential to complement the capabilities and functions of other related businesses. Its operation will complement and strengthen these ecosystems with new, sophisticated, and highly technical features. The investment, on its own merits, also brings more job opportunities for Costa Ricans within this company and in this sector. We are honored that they have selected Costa Rica as their site of choice to establish their operations. We wish them success in their business."



The new plant, covering 1,300 m², will be operational by the end of July this year. Based in Hudson, MA, PCCI offers fluoropolymer coating solutions and its derivatives for a wide range of medical applications and processes.



The company recently acquired Boyd Coatings Research (BCR), solidifying its position as a leader in fluoropolymer coatings to the global medical device market.



Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "Costa Rica presented the best combination of operating cost, workforce talent, and logistical advantages as we considered our options to establish a low-cost manufacturing facility for our rapidly growing company. This investment brings us even closer to our customers, shortening the supply chain from weeks to days, and represents a key element of an optimized supply chain for the medical device market in Costa Rica."



Ray Parvin, VP and General Manager of PCCI, added, "With the support of CINDE, the Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica, and other strategic partners, we are able to expand our manufacturing operations for the first time outside the U.S. The new facility, located in the Coyol Free Trade Zone park, establishes a pathway to greater expansion as we scale our automated coating lines delivering world-class coating deposition tolerances of +/- 0.00002" (+/- 0.50 micron) and Six Sigma quality. Due to the efforts of the PCCI team and our strategic partners, we are very pleased to be up and running in record time."



Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE, said, "The announcement by Precision Coating confirms the dynamism shown by the life sciences sector in recent years. In 2015, there were only 68 companies grouped in this sector, and more than 19,000 people had direct and quality employment by these companies. Precision Coating will open a new space for more Costa Ricans to enhance their knowledge in a world-class industry."



The company began the hiring process for the plant, for which it will require engineers and technicians specialized in chemistry and basic manufacturing assembly. Those interested can send their CV to this email address: Jobs.CostaRica@precisioncoating.com.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services. PCCI's acquisition of Boyd Coatings Research in December 2016 adds a wider array of high-performance specialty coatings along with expanded engineering and quality capabilities.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.