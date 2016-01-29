Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --Precision Coating Company, Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc., will be exhibiting at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West expo—America's largest MedTech event—in Anaheim, California from February 9 – 11, 2016 (Booth # 2296). The newly acquired Boyd Coatings Research (BCR) will also be in attendance at booth # 1793. Together they will unveil the company's expanded medical coating capabilities with the addition of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Costa Rica, slated to be fully operational by the summer of 2016. Headquartered in Hudson, MA, the company creates a fluoropolymer coatings (PTFE/Teflon®) application powerhouse that combines the best practices from each company to deliver an unmatched level of quality, service, and coating application capabilities—exceeding any vendor in the medical coating space—with the strength to meet the increasingly demanding requirements of the global medical device market.



Bob DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "MD&M West really sets the tone for the year ahead, as we consolidate our position as a leading global medical device coating applicator. With the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Costa Rica and increased R&D activity within our dedicated Hudson facility, PCCI bolsters its commitment to serve a broader customer base across the medical device products continuum, from design and quality control, to high-volume commercial manufacturing—all under one roof, delivered per customer specifications."



BCR's Chief Integration Officer, Dick Downey, adds, "We look forward to showcasing our combined capabilities, which include expanded automated coating capacity and enhanced focus on accelerating advances in PTFE formulation and deposition control, among other coating-related challenges faced by the medical industry. With our combined expertise, we have a deeper understanding of OEM device manufacturers' needs, and we welcome the medical device manufacturers to come visit us at MD&M West to see for themselves why they should look to us as their committed coating partner."



For more information on the capabilities of PCCI and BCR, visit www.precisioncoating.com and www.boydcoatings.com.



For questions regarding the acquisition, contact PCCI at 781-329-1420.



About Boyd Coatings Research

For over 50 years, customers have relied on Boyd Coatings Research to provide engineering support, quality, and on-time delivery of high-performance coating systems, along with the development and manufacture of specialty coatings.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, Boyd Coatings Research, and Medi-Solve Coatings.