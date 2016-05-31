Precision Coating and Boyd Coatings Research to Exhibit at MD&M East Show as One Company

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc. recently acquired Boyd Coatings Research (BCR) and will be exhibiting at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East 2016 show — America's largest MedTech event — in New York, NY from June 14 – 16. Precision Coating Company and Boyd Coatings Research, the two leaders in high-performance medical coatings, are now one company, and to be known going forward as Precision Coating Company. Visit them together at booth #357. They will be showcasing their expansive, automated coating lines that provide world-class coating deposition tolerances of +/- 0.00004" (+/-1.0 micron) within the Six Sigma quality framework.



Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "As a global coating supplier to leading medical device OEMs, we continue to invest, innovate, and improve on our core technologies and processes to meet growing market demand for tighter controls, quality standards, and service levels. MD&M provides us with an excellent platform to not only bring our accomplishments and expertise to the forefront, but also contribute to the larger discussion on improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes."



For more information on PCCI and BCR, and the combined capabilities, visit www.precisioncoating.com.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services. PCCI's acquisition in January 2016 of Boyd Coatings Research who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, adds a wider array of high-performance specialty coatings along with expanded engineering and quality capabilities. The Boyd division, an ISO9001 company, brings its vast knowledgebase and experience in medical, aerospace and industrial coatings and application techniques.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.