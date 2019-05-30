Precision Coating Co., Inc. Awarded Workforce Training Fund Grant

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --Precision Coating (PCCI) was one of 84 companies awarded Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) Grants from the Baker-Polito Administration. The grants will fund customized training for almost 6,000 workers and are expected to create more than 1,100 new jobs in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over the next two years. This state-wide training promotes job growth, retention, and increased opportunity for workers by enhancing businesses' productivity and their ability to grow their business in Massachusetts.

This project is funded by a workforce training fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.



The Precision Coating award will be directed to training current employees. PCCI will be implementing three areas of customized training; they are:



1. Lean and Continuous Improvement – focus on improvements to PCCI processes and systems that will have a positive impact on quality, cost, lead-time, and flexibility, and, at the same time, make the best use of current resources—people, equipment, material, and space.

2. Workplace Communication – focus is on English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), with the objective that employees will have an improved ability to follow verbal and written job instructions and communicate with other workers and managers.

3. FDA/Quality Systems and Good Manufacturing Regulation Training – focus is on teaching employees the need for, requirements of, and benefits from compliance with quality and manufacturing system guidelines for customer specification and medical device regulations.



PCCI's Vice President and General Manager Ray Parvin says of the WTFP grant award, "We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant and are excited to begin our first training module. What this represents for the company, our customers, and employees is investment in growth and continuous improvement—a situation where everyone wins."



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including interventional vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.



For more information, visit www.precisioncoating.com, or call 1-855-876-0781.