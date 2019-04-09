Precision Coating Co., Inc. to Exhibit at EASTEC 2019 Trade Show in West Springfield, Massachusetts

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Precision Coating will be attending the 2019 EASTEC trade show in West Springfield, MA from May 14-16, 2019. Now in its 35th year, EASTEC celebrates the historical importance of manufacturing in New England while showcasing its future in leading-edge industries, such as medical devices, aerospace, and industrial equipment. The event will offer Precision Coating the opportunity to network with industry professionals, attend educations workshops, and gain exposure to new innovative technologies and production solutions.



Precision Coating will be displaying at booth #5638, where its dedicated staff will share information about its two main divisions—fluoropolymer coatings and anodic coatings—including a new state-of-the-art fluoropolymer coating facility for medical devices and guidewires in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The company's coating experts also looks forward to engaging attendees and answering questions about its new advances in anodic coating technology for medical device components, including its family of innovative MICRALOX® chemistries, which produce a long-lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color-fading due to super-heated steam.



Precision Coating's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, David DiBiasio, said, "We are very excited to participate in the EASTEC show and look forward to providing value to everyone who visits our booth. At Precision Coating, we specialize in applying state-of-the-art and proprietary coatings for medical applications as well as solving difficult coating application challenges for other industries. We are a solutions provider first and foremost. Precision Coating will assure you have the best performing medical instruments and accessories available anywhere. Please feel welcome to stop by booth #5638 to talk to our coating experts and seek advice on your next application project."



For more information, visit www.precisioncoating.com, or call 1-855-876-0781. Precision Coating is also offering a free show floor pass to those who register as their personal guest. You can register for your floor pass online by clicking here.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including interventional vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.