Precision Coating Co., Inc. to Exhibit at MD&M West 2018 Conference in Anaheim, California

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2018 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI) engineers innovative surface modification solutions to enhance the value and performance of medical wire, devices, and instruments, and will be meeting with visitors while exhibiting at this year's Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West Conference and Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center from February 6-8, at booth #1650.



Precision Coating works closely with its customers to create custom applications that enhance performance, regulatory compliance, and aesthetic appeal. PCCI's enterprising solutions—including the first and only PTFE-coating application facility in Costa Rica and patented, globally licensed technologies—enables it to provide unique, individualized medical device coatings.



With over 60 years of operating experience and investment in select, value-add surface treatment, coating application, and printing technologies, Precision Coating has extensive resources and specialized capabilities to accelerate customer product launches, and to meet stringent manufacturing requirements. PCCI's expertise ranges from product inception through commercialization, whether products need close-tolerance fluoropolymer coating or anodic coating and printing suited for the regular cleaning and sterilization of medical devices.



PCCI President Bob DeAngelis, in speaking of the company's commitment to its customers, said, "Precision Coating provides a seamless supply chain experience and is committed to fulfilling the exacting demands of medical manufacturing across all major geographic hubs. A direct response to listening to our customers is the opening of our new coating facility in Costa Rica in 2017. It's that dedication and our single-source solutions, deep in-house R&D bench, and proprietary processes that enable us to deliver precise custom coatings that meet or exceed customer expectations. We hope to say hello to customers and meet new ones at MD&M this year."



For more information, visit http://www.precisioncoating.com, or call 855-876-0781.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating seeks to improve health outcomes by enhancing the surfaces of medical devices and instruments worldwide through innovative, high-tolerance, and validated coating and printing processes in the interventional, orthopedic, endoscopic, and general surgical sectors. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. With facilities in Hudson, MA, Woonsocket, RI, and San Jose, Costa Rica, Precision Coating provides seamless supply chain support, fulfilling the exacting demands of medical manufacturing companies across an increasing number of strategic geographic hubs.