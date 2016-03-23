Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts (FTB), a worldwide distributor of PTFE (non-stick) & silicone coated fiberglass fabrics tapes and belting, is moving from its current location at 65 Sprague Street East, 2nd Floor, Boston, Massachusetts to 32 Mechanic Avenue, Unit 103, Woonsocket, Rhode Island, effective April 1, 2016.The new space will expand on its ability to service such industries as, security, composite manufacturing, fenestration, food processing, industrial packaging, plastic manufacturing, rubber extrusion, and textile manufacturing. In addition, the new location provides for expansion of fabric converting and processing capabilities.



"Other than a new physical address nothing else will be changing. We will still maintain our exceptional customer service, speedy quotation process, and quick lead times," said Craig Jones, Sales Manager. Bob DeAngelis, President of Precision Coating, adds, "Our new facility is an extension of our growth and it reflects our strong position and flexibility in serving both national and international markets with a wide assortment of PTFE & silicone coated fiberglass fabrics, PTFE & silicone coated tapes, and industrial belts and belting material."



For more information on Precision Coating & Coated FTB, visit www.precisioncoating-ftb.com.



About Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts Company

Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts (FTB), a Katahdin Industries, Inc. company, is a worldwide distributor of PTFE & silicone coated fiberglass fabric, tapes & belts. Precision Coating-FTB's proprietary PRECISIONFAB™, PRECISIONTAPE™ and PRECISIONSIL™ products provide exceptional strength, durability, and dimensional stability in extreme temperatures. It has over 50 years' experience in working with PTFE & silicone coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts delivering superior quality and performance. Precision Coating & Coated FTB's products are ideal for a wide range of industries and applications.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin's coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc. (http://www.precisioncoating.com) and newly acquired Boyd Coatings Research Co., Inc. (http://www.boydcoatings.com), a provider of coating application services based in Hudson, MA. Together they provide extensive and complementary fluoropolymer (Teflon®/PTFE) application services to the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (http://www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (http://www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company's intellectual property, to a range of well-known OEMs and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.