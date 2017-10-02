Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --After many years of working under the same ownership, but under different company names, Duralectra-CHN LLC (DCHN) and Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI) will operate solely under the Precision Coating Company name, from October 1, 2017 onward. Subsidiaries of Katahdin Industries, Inc., these two companies serve customers across the medical manufacturing industry. This branding change simplifies our customers' experience and allows clearer communication about our capabilities.



With over 50 years of operating experience and investment in select, value-add surface treatment, coating application, and printing technologies, Precision Coating has unparalleled resources and specialized capabilities to accelerate customer product launches, and to meet stringent manufacturing requirements. Our expertise ranges from product inception through commercialization, whether products need close-tolerance fluoropolymer coating or anodic coating and printing suited for the regular cleaning and sterilization of medical devices.



Tim Cabot, President of Katahdin Industries, said of this new business alignment, "We have always had a seamless approach to combining our fluoropolymer coating expertise with our specialized anodic coating and printing capabilities. This is a formality, of sorts, to make it easier for our customers in the medical device industry to know who we are and what we do."



For more information, visit www.precisioncoating.com, or call 855-876-0781.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating seeks to improve health outcomes by enhancing the surfaces of medical devices and instruments worldwide through innovative, high-tolerance, and validated coating and printing processes in the interventional, orthopedic, endoscopic, and general surgical sectors. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions - from concept to commercialization - and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. With facilities in Hudson, MA, Woonsocket, RI, and San Jose, Costa Rica, Precision Coating provides seamless supply chain support, fulfilling the exacting demands of medical manufacturing companies across an increasing number of strategic geographic hubs.