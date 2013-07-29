Hyde Park, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2013 --Precision Coating Company, a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, recently consolidated its Dedham Massachusetts manufacturing facility to their nearby location in Boston, MA (63 Sprague Street, Boston, MA 02136). In their commitment to better serve the needs of their customer base, the new state-of-the-art PTFE coating for medical devices facility boasts enhanced space than the previous facility and easier access. It also has given them the ability to combine their complete coating and R&D capabilities in one place. The new facility allows for a highly controllable environment and process conditions that deliver six-sigma results.



“At Precision Coating we continue to strive hard to find new ways of improving the coating process used in medical device manufacturing. We are excited to consolidate into the Boston facility as it allows us to do flexible prototype work and high volume medical device coating applications in one place. This facility upgrade will help Precision Coating continue to provide quality service support to our customers,” according to Robert DeAngelis, President of Precision Coating.



About Precision Coating Company Inc.

Precision Coating (http://www.precisioncoating.com) serves PTFE and related fluorocarbon coating needs of the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Precision Coating specializes in medical guide wires, core wires, ground wires, mandrels, hypotubes, coils and other devices that require tight tolerances and high yields. Precision Coating also provides customized PTFE-coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts for many industrial applications. Precision Coating is a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries.



About Katahdin Industries Inc.

Katahdin Industries Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest Fluoropolymer coating applicators (PTFE) in the world, specializing in medical device coating applications. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Additional medical device coatings are provided through Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic coatings, very lubricious aqueous-based formulations. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polishing, passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.