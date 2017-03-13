Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a Katahdin company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Gary Bunnewith as Vice President of Quality & Regulatory.



In this role, Gary is responsible for PCCI's Quality Management System (QMS) and its planned migration to ISO 13485:2016, as the company expands its Hudson, MA, and Costa Rica facilities. Gary comes to us from TE Connectivity, where he held various quality management positions, including Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. Previously, he held Quality Assurance managerial and engineering positions with Boston Scientific Corporation and CR Bard.



"Gary brings many years of experience and energy to this role," said Ray Parvin, Vice President & General Manager. "His addition to the team provides further organizational depth and medical device focus for our company as our customers demand ever tighter tolerances, six-sigma quality, and world class service levels. As we expand further into the medical device coatings market, Gary will be instrumental in guiding us as a leader in the medical device coatings market."



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.