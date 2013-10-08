Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2013 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a Katahdin company, is pleased to announce two new additions to its management team.



Raymond Parvin joins PCCI as Director of Operations. In this role, Ray is responsible for all of PCCI’s manufacturing operations, including planned expansions, and reports to Bob Roche, COO of Katahdin. Previously, Ray worked at Vicor, where he was the Senior Operations Manager of their VI-Chip Division, and at Smith & Nephew Endoscopy, where he held a variety of progressive manufacturing management positions over a period of 11 years.



Doug Lyons joins the PCCI team as Senior Production Planner. Doug oversees the daily production schedule across all work centers and shifts to ensure efficient, on-time fulfillment of customer orders. Doug comes to PCCI from New Balance, where he held the position of Senior Production Planner in their Supply Chain organization for the last nine years. Prior to New Balance, Doug worked at Bionostics Quality Solutions, a manufacturer of high quality calibrators and control products for diabetes diagnostic test systems, where he was master scheduler.



“I am delighted that Ray and Doug are now part of the PCCI team. They have demonstrated throughout their careers an ability to drive significant operational improvements through the incorporation of lean methodologies and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Bob Roche. “Ray and Doug’s hiring demonstrates PCCI’s commitment to meet our customers’ current and future requirements by adding management strength and depth".



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Co., Inc., one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.