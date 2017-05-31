Precision Coating Company of Hudson, MA Announces New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a Katahdin company, is pleased to announce the hiring of David DiBiasio as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.



In this role, DiBiasio is responsible for leading PCCI's sales efforts in the medical products and device sector, targeting growth opportunities in its expanded automated capacity in the Hudson, MA facility and its new facility in Costa Rica. By adding PCCI to his responsibilities, DiBiasio is expanding his role within the Katahdin companies. He continues his duties at DCHN (a Katahdin company), where he has led the sales effort since 2008. Previously, DiBiasio held the position of VP of Sales, and later General Manager, at Hexagon Metrology, where he was employed for over 25 years.



"David brings many years of experience, an extremely successful sales record, and high energy to this role," said Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI. "His addition to the team provides further organizational depth and medical device focus for our company as we expand geographically with our customers."



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global healthcare and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guidewires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.