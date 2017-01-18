Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --Precision Coating Company, Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc., will be exhibiting at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West expo—the world's largest annual MedTech event—in Anaheim, California from February 7–9, 2017 (Booth #2296). PCCI will be unveiling its expanded medical coating capacity with the addition of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Costa Rica, slated for a grand opening in May, 2017. Headquartered in Hudson, MA, Precision Coating provides a variety of medical grade fluoropolymer (polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE) coating chemistries for medical devices employing a state-of-the art automated deposition coating process that holds extremely tight tolerances ensuring 100% first pass yields.



Bob DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "The medical device market continues to grow at an astonishing rate. With the advancements in technology and manufacturing capabilities, medical device manufacturers are seeking accelerated time to market, high-yield, and cost control. The opening of our new manufacturing facility in Costa Rica and increased R&D activity in our Hudson facility focused on innovation of PTFE formulations and deposition control, we are equipped to deliver world-class service to the medical device industry. PCCI bolsters its commitment to serve a broader customer base across the medical device products continuum—from design and quality control, to high-volume commercial manufacturing—all under one roof, delivered per customer specifications and technical data sheet."



For more information on the capabilities of PCCI, visit http://hubs.ly/H05WP2F0.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global healthcare and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels with high-performance specialty coatings. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (http://hubs.ly/H05WP4-0) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, & Belts.