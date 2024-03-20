Precision Coating Expands Commercial Team, Naming Charlie Fields as Vice President of Market Development

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2024 --Precision Coating Company, LLC announced today that Charlie Fields has joined the company as Vice President of Market Development. Based in Hudson, MA, Precision Coating serves global medical and technical companies offering value-added surface coatings and treatments.



Bill Ellerkamp, President of PCC, commented, "We have known Charlie for a long time and have built a high degree of mutual respect for what we have each been doing to advance technologies and applications in the coatings market. We are thrilled to have him join our growing team. His extensive experience with coating formulations and application technologies will enable Charlie to positively impact all aspects of market development and expansion and commercial growth at PCC. Charlie has a unique complement of business and technical skills and a very large global network of industry contacts which will be value-adding for our partners immediately."



Prior to joining Precision Coating, Fields held global commercial and technical leadership positions in Cavero Coatings, PPG, Whitford, and Victrex. He has a uniquely qualified subject-matter expertise in fluoropolymer coatings and is sought out globally for his knowledge. In addition to business and market development roles, Fields spent many years in operations roles and has experience in R&D, applications development, and manufacturing over his career.



"It has been truly remarkable witnessing the growth and evolution of Precision Coating since I began working with them over a decade ago. They have become the global leader in surface technology within the MedTech industry. I am excited for the opportunity to join this talented team as we work to expand our product and service offerings, while continuing to deliver our enabling technologies and seamless supply chain experience," said Fields. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and customers to find new ways to leverage our technology, expertise, and geographical reach. Building upon Precision Coating's already established customer relationships, we will expand our global partnerships with OEMs and CDMOs, and continue to deliver the tremendous value proposition unique to Precision Coating."



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating partners with global MedTech customers to deliver innovative products and services to enhance the surface functionality of their patient-critical products. The company operates five facilities: two in Massachusetts, two in Rhode Island, and one in Costa Rica, serving customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support. Additional information about Precision Coating is available at www.precisioncoating.com.