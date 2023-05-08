Precision Coating Expands Surface Technology Offering with the Acquisition of Providence Texture

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --Precision Coating announced today the acquisition of Providence Texture, LLC in Smithfield, RI, a laser services provider with core competencies in laser nanotexturing, marking, and micro-machining. They bring to Precision Coating innovative new surface technologies, a knowledgeable team and the ability to integrate laser technology into the current portfolio of coatings and surface treatments, including ion implantation, anodic coatings and fluoropolymer coatings.



Bill Ellerkamp, President of Precision Coating, said, "We are very excited to welcome Providence Texture to the Precision Coating family. We have developed an excellent working relationship with their team and have already been collaborating with them across a range of programs that bring significant benefits to our customers. We have hit the ground running and are excited about the complementarity of the services they provide. The potential for these surface technologies across our business is very significant. We are particularly excited about how we can leverage these technologies with our orthopedic customers by offering laser nanotexturing, marking and micro-machining services on both implants and instruments. We see opportunities to enhance osseo-integration, anti-bacterial action, surface integrity, smart implant design and product serialization."



Matt Melonio, the founder of Providence Texture, has joined Precision Coating as Senior Director and General Manager of Laser Services. He commented, "Everyone at Providence Texture is excited to join the Precision Coating team. Precision Coating became a customer shortly after I founded Providence Texture in 2016, allowing us to tailor much of our process to their high-volume workflow that followed. Over the years, we have grown to become a true extension of their manufacturing process and this acquisition feels like a natural progression. It will enable us to further refine our laser processes and provide our customers with an even greater range of services and expertise. We look forward to pursuing the possibilities and new opportunities."



Ellerkamp added, "This acquisition marks another step forward in Precision Coating's goal to be the leading surface technology partner to the medtech industry through the provision of highly engineered functional surfaces."



