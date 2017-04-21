Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2017 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., is holding the grand opening event of its PTFE coating facility in one of the newest free-trade zone industrial parks, Coyol Free Zone & Business Park, Edificio B 25, in Alajuela, Costa Rica. On May 23, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m., PCCI's board of directors, along with its management and staff, will welcome visitors, local and global, to the celebration of the new 1,300 m²/14,000 ft² state-of-the-art coating facility. The open house also provides PCCI the opportunity to thank the many people who helped the company reach this important milestone.



Guests can tour the facility and learn about the latest generation in automated technology for coating medical devices. Refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be provided, along with a chance to win a door prize.



Headquartered in Hudson, MA, PCCI provides expert engineered coating solutions for a wide range of medical applications and processes. As the leading global fluoropolymer coating applicator in the medical device market, opening this facility in Costa Rica allows PCCI to help complete the supply chain for its partners in the medical device industry.



About joining this medical device, biotech, and health-care ecosystem in Costa Rica, Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "This investment brings us even closer to our customers, shortening the supply chain from weeks to days, and represents a key element of an optimized supply chain for the medical device market in Costa Rica."



Ray Parvin, VP and General Manager, adds, "With the support of CINDE, the Costa Rican investment promotion agency, and other strategic partners, we're able to expand our manufacturing operations for the first time outside the U.S. Our new facility establishes a pathway to greater expansion as we scale our automated coating lines, delivering world-class coating deposition tolerances of +/- 0.00002" (+/- 0.50 micron) and Six Sigma quality. Due to the efforts of the PCCI team and our strategic partners, we are very pleased with the efficient process to get up and running."



Click here to find out more about Precision Coating's operation in Costa Rica. This video provides information about PCCI's new facility and its ability to help complete the medical device supply chain in Costa Rica.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.