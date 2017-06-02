Precision Coating Hosts Successful Grand Opening Event in Costa Rica

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., held a successful grand opening event of the first and only PTFE coating facility in Costa Rica, on May 23, 2017. PCCI's board of directors, along with its management and staff, welcomed local and global visitors to the celebration of the new 1,300 m²/14,000 ft² state-of-the-art coating facility, which is in one of the newest free-trade zone industrial parks: Coyol Free Zone & Business Park, Edificio B 25, Alajuela. The open house also provided PCCI the opportunity to thank the many people who helped the company reach this important milestone.



Guests enjoyed refreshments and local music, toured the facility, and learned about the latest generation in automated technology for coating medical devices. Representatives of all the major medical device manufacturers were in attendance, along with many people who were instrumental in helping PCCI set up this new facility.



Headquartered in Hudson, MA, Precision Coating provides expert engineered coating solutions for a wide range of medical applications and processes. As the leading global fluoropolymer coating applicator in the medical device market, opening this facility in Costa Rica allows Precision Coating to help complete an otherwise complex supply chain for its partners in the medical device industry.



About joining this medical device, biotech, and health-care ecosystem in Costa Rica, Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "This investment brings us even closer to our customers, shortening the supply chain from weeks to days, and represents a key element of an optimized supply chain for the medical device market in Costa Rica. Our grand opening celebration allowed us to meet our neighbors, learn more about the local culture, and gain insights into our colleagues' business operations and needs. We all enjoyed a full evening at our open house and look forward to the lasting relationships we are building in Costa Rica."



Click here to find out more about Precision Coating's operation in Costa Rica. This video provides information about PCCI's new facility and its ability to help complete the medical device supply chain in Costa Rica.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin company, serves global health care and medical device companies, coating medical devices such as guidewires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI works with customers from concept to commercialization, providing flexible prototype work as well as high-volume coating application services.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.