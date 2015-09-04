Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Precision Coating Company, Inc. (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website redesign. PCCI is one of the largest plastics coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications. Celebrating more than 50 years in medical device coating and custom engineered coatings, PCCI uses its newly redesigned website as a platform to share its extensive knowledge in medical coatings. In addition to providing streamlined access to its coating services, the new site also includes coating reference guides for medical and highly-engineered applications and a dedicated glossary page on relevant coating terms and phrases. The visitors will be able to stay up-to-date with all the latest innovations in medical device coating technology through its blog and newsfeed. The website redesign project was completed in collaboration with Boston-based industrial marketing agency, Grant Marketing.



The new website will continue to evolve and is adaptive for both desktop and mobile viewing. Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, said, "The redesign allows us to more accurately inform and educate our customers and prospects on our coating process with the support of photography, clear calls-to-action, and breakdown of information on an easily navigable layout. As a global supplier to leading medical device companies, we are constantly building on our customer experience to pursue new solutions and possibilities for them—expanding on our internally-developed coating technology that contributes to reliable diagnostics, precise drug delivery, successful clinical procedures, and improved patient outcomes."



For more information on PCCI and its capabilities, visit www.precisioncoating.com.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating Co., Inc., a Katahdin Company, serves global health care and medical device companies around the world, coating medical devices such as guide wires, core wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. PCCI has the ability to work with customers from concept to commercialization and has two facilities—one dedicated to flexible prototype work and one dedicated exclusively to high-volume medical device coating applications.



