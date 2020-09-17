Precision Coating, Leading Medical Device Coating Company, Announces New Director of Engineering

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI) is pleased to announce Mike Gianfrancesco has joined its team as Director of Engineering. Gianfrancesco comes with 15 years of experience within the contract manufacturing segment of the medical device industry. He has held various roles in engineering, operations, and supply chain while working at Tegra Medical, Accudynamics, and Popper Precision Instruments. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology.



In addition to his industry experience, Gianfrancesco also holds a Six Sigma Green Belt certification. With extensive experience in new product introduction, program management, applications engineering and five years of experience as an internal auditor for the ISO 13485 certification, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position. "I'm excited to apply my skills and experience to our engineering initiatives. The PCCI team is dedicated to providing optimal high-performance medical coating application services, all of which ultimately impact ease-of-use for surgeons and positive patient outcomes. It's important work and I look forward to being a vital contributor," says Gianfrancesco, regarding his new role.



"We are excited to have Mike join our team at Precision Coating," says PCCI's President, Bill Ellerkamp. "His specific experience in new product introduction and program management and his orientation towards business process excellence will help accelerate project workflow and product launches. In addition, Mike's industry knowledge and strengths in strategy and planning, engineering best practices, and aligning and integrating business priorities will be a great addition to our team."



For more information about Precision Coating, call (978) 562-7561, or look online at www.precisioncoating.com.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. The GlideLine™ family of medical device coating finishes is the broadest offering of applied fluoropolymer (PTFE) coatings in the industry, customized to optimize the design, quality, and performance characteristics of high-quality medical products. InfiNiTiCoat™ is Precision Coating's proprietary low-temp cure process, optimized for coating performance on nitinol devices; specifically optimized to preserve the desired characteristics of nitinol in wire, strip, and tube forms. PCCI has unique process control over challenging nitinol handling, coating, and curing. The MICRALOX® portfolio of chemistries offers superior patented aluminum oxide coatings with a microcrystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing with exceptional barrier properties and corrosion resistance over industry leading product life cycles.



Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply c