Precision Coating, Leading Medical Device Coating Company, Announces New Group Vice President of Operations

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI) is pleased to announce the newest member of its senior management team, Michael Duquette as Group Vice President of Operations. Duquette is an operations professional who brings decades of medical device manufacturing experience with him, having held senior-level positions within the industry at Infraredx, Omni Lifesciences, Insulet Corporation, and MedSource Technologies, among them. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering with a materials science emphasis from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.



As a Master Black Belt, Duquette is a lean expert who applies these principles to engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management disciplines. In addition, he brings extensive knowledge of ERP and manufacturing execution systems implementation and management. Of his new position at Precision Coating, Duquette said, "I'm drawn to innovative, growth-oriented companies with the vision to match their goals. I'm excited to join PCCI and am committed to help my colleagues continue as global leaders in high-performance medical coatings."



Bill Ellerkamp, PCCI's President, said about Duquette's arrival at the company, "Mike comes to us with a wealth of insight and practical experience in medical device manufacturing, backed up by exceptional energy, a lean toolkit, a can-do attitude, and a roll-up-the-sleeves and collaborate approach with people. Mike deepens our management team and will certainly help us continue to deliver customer value through quality, delivery, and efficiency enhancements."



