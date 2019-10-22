Precision Coating, Leading Medtech Industry Coating Supplier, Announces New Vice President

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Boston, MA – October 15, 2019 – Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Sung, PhD, to Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Anodic Coatings. Sung has an MS and PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago and has a long and impressive career in surface modification and treatments, with significant expertise in anodic coatings.



Mike's contributions have been many and varied, including innovations in anodizing and printing. He is the author and presenter of over 30+ technical papers and holds 10 patents, including Precision Coating's proprietary MICRALOX® anodic coating. At Precision Coating, he is responsible for developing, engineering and scaling critical equipment, chemistry, and manufacturing processes for MICRALOX products, to ensure effective and efficient realization of strategic product, process, and customer opportunities. Mike provides critical leadership in coordinating technical activities externally with customers, and internally with cross-functional teams to make a positive impact for the business.



Bill Ellerkamp, PCCI's President, commented on Sung's accomplishments, "Mike has a proven track record helping clients succeed in their product realization, through successful engagements across numerous industries and end-products. Mike has been instrumental in supporting the company's drive to focus on medical and technical markets and in leading the industry in the area of 'scientific anodizing.' I am thrilled to recognize Mike's contributions and leadership at Precision Coating and in the industry."



About MICRALOX®

MICRALOX is a patented aluminum oxide coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX produces a long lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam, and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic, and other materials. MICRALOX is particularly effective in significantly extending product life cycles for medical instruments and equipment, which are subjected to today's aggressive high-pH cleaning and sterilization protocols.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating (www.precisioncoating.com) provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.