Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --Bill Ellerkamp has been a non-executive director at Precision Coating's parent company, Katahdin Industries Inc., since 2016. More recently, Bill has taken an active role consulting with the company, and the decision to hire Ellerkamp culminates an important transition. "Bill adds considerable strength to our management team and allows Bob DeAngelis and me to work on the next stages of company growth," said Tim Cabot, Katahdin Industries CEO and Chairman. Tim added, "Bill is intimately familiar with Katahdin's coating technologies—fluoropolymer and specialty anodic coatings—and the medical products that employ these coatings; he is well known and respected by our customers. We are highly confident that Bill's transition will be seamless and that he will make a very significant contribution in getting us to our next stage of growth and development."



Addressing his new position, Ellerkamp said, "I am excited to be joining Precision Coating at this time. The foundations which have been laid over the last few years through the acquisition of our largest competitor, the opening of our facility in Costa Rica, and the commercialization of MICRALOX™ Ultra and Lumina patented anodic coatings, position us to capitalize on exciting growth opportunities in the most attractive segments of the medtech industry. I look forward to working with this dynamic team to drive us to new levels of growth and business excellence."



Ellerkamp's experience includes leadership positions at Teleflex Medical, MedSource Technologies/Accellent, Ranier Technologies, ExtruMed LLC, and Bemis Associates, as well as independent board positions at Cirtec Medical, AdvancedCath and Bemis. Bill is a graduate of Colgate University and holds an MBA from the London Business School.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating (www.precisioncoating.com) provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.