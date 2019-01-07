Precision Coating to Participate in MD&M West Show in Anaheim, California

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Precision Coating will be attending the 2019 Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) West conference in Anaheim, CA from February 5-7, 2019. MD&M West is North America's largest three-day medtech conference and offers professionals opportunities to explore new technologies, education, and connections to stay ahead in the medical device manufacturing industry.



Precision Coating will be displaying at booth #1733, where its dedicated staff will share information about their new state-of-the-art fluoropolymer coating facility for medical devices and guidewires in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The company also looks forward to engaging participants and answering questions about its new advances in anodic coating technology for medical device components, including its family of innovative MICRALOX® chemistries, which produces a long-lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color-fading due to super-heated steam.



In anticipation of the show, Precision Coating's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, David DiBiasio, said, "At Precision Coating, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers with a range of coating options for medical products, and are excited to talk with MD&M participants on how we can help them achieve their device design and performance objectives and success in their own operations. We provide a complete portfolio of PTFE and resin coatings applied to a wide range of substrates at our facilities in the U.S. and Costa Rica. We also have an anodic coating facility that specializes in coating and marking surgical instruments and accessories with our patented Micralox™ coating—a microcrystalline aluminum oxide that will withstand the aggressive sterilization protocols worldwide where other aluminum finishes fail. Coupled with an extensive engineering team able to customize high-performance coating applications, Precision Coating provides one-source solutions for cutting-edge medical coating technologies."



For more information, visit www.precisioncoating.com, or call 1-855-876-0781.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including interventional vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.