Precision Coating to Participate in the 35th Annual MD&M West Show in Anaheim, California

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2020 --Precision Coating Company, Inc. (PCCI) will be attending the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) West conference in Anaheim, CA from February 11-13, 2020. MD&M West is North America's largest three-day medtech conference and offers professionals opportunities to explore new technologies, education, and connections to stay ahead in the medical device manufacturing industry.



Precision Coating will be exhibiting at booth #1727, where its dedicated staff will answer questions from attendees regarding coating needs. Precision Coating experts will be available to discuss their comprehensive offering of high-performance coatings. The GlideLine™ family of medical device coating finishes is the broadest offering of applied fluoropolymer (PTFE) coatings in the industry, customized to optimize the desired product performance characteristics of high-quality medical products.



InfiNiTiCoat™ is a proprietary low-temp PTFE cure process, which allows exceptional coating performance on nitinol devices, specifically optimized to preserve the desired characteristics of nitinol in wire, strip, and tube forms. PCCI has unique process control over challenging nitinol handling, coating, and curing. MICRALOX® is Precision Coating's patented anodic coating, which delivers dramatically superior barrier properties and chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color-fading due to super-heated steam.



In anticipation of the show, Precision Coating's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, David Dibiasio, said, "We always look forward to meeting with customers and colleagues in the medical device industry at MD&M. It's a fantastic forum to listen, learn, and share insights and goals with each other. We're excited to discuss our broad portfolio of PTFE and resin coatings for guidewires, hypotubes, leads and stylets, mandrels, and tubes and needles. In addition, our anodic coating and laser marking is optimized for surgical instruments and accessories with our patented Micralox® coating—a microcrystalline aluminum oxide that will withstand the aggressive cleaning and sterilization protocols worldwide where other instrument finishes fail. With over 50 years of experience and skilled expertise, we work closely with customers to help them optimize the performance parameters they want by engineering the characteristics and benefits they need. Often, we begin these conversations at events just like this one. We'd love for people to stop by and say hello."



For more information on the MD&M West Show, visit https://mdmwest.mddionline.com; click on the "Register" tab and use the code SPECIAL to register for a free expo pass as a guest of Precision Coating.



For more information on Precision Coating, visit www.precisioncoating.com, or call 1-855-876-0781.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support.