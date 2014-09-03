Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Precision Fabric Company, a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc. and former division of Precision Coating Company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website with a separate domain name – http://www.precisionfabric.com/. Since its establishment over 50 years ago, Precision Fabric is working with PTFE coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts to produce PTFE coated industrial products that deliver superior quality and performance. Precision Fabric serves a wide variety of markets and applications with PTFE coated fabric, including fenestration, food processing, industrial packaging, plastics manufacturing, rubber extrusion, security and textiles. The new website design shares the same unified theme as the other Katahdin subsidiaries in terms of the crafted corporate color scheme and font type. It features a clean interface that is built from the ground up to make browsing and searching for everything PTFE-related all in few clicks and as fast and as easy as possible. Through the new Precision Fabric website, customers anywhere in the world can request for quote by selecting specific products based on different thickness, weight, strength, width, custom dimensions and quantity as per their requirements.



Craig Jones, General Manager of the Precision Fabric Company said, “We’re very excited to launch our new website design. To completely re-design, re-create and move everything from the Precision Coating website was long overdue. The goal of the new site is to offer seamless customer experience by blending the ease and convenience of requesting for quote, regardless of where they live. This new website is an extension of our growth and allows us to bring a wide assortment of PTFE coated fiberglass fabrics, PTFE coated tapes, and industrial belts and belting material to both national and international markets."



About Precision Fabric Company

Precision Fabric Company, a Katahdin Industries, Inc. company, is a worldwide distributor of PTFE coated fiberglass fabric, PTFE belts, and PTFE tapes. Precision Fabric’s proprietary PRECISIONFAB™ and PRECISIONTAPE™ products provide exceptional strength, durability, and dimensional stability in extreme temperatures. It has over 50 years' experience in working with PTFE coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts. Using that acquired expertise; it produces PTFE coated products that deliver superior quality and performance. Precision Fabric’s PTFE coated fiberglass fabrics, PTFE coated fiberglass tapes, PTFE coated fiberglass belts are ideal for a wide range of industries and applications.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc. (http://www.precisioncoating.com), one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (http://www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (http://www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well-known OEMs and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.