Precision Mazda Mitsubishi Gives Away Mazda2 to Standout College Student

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --A recent University of South Florida graduate has been awarded in a big way for his commitment to academics and community service.



On July 17, Mark Lombardi-Nelson won a brand-new Mazda2 from Precision Mazda in Tampa as part of the auto dealer’s Precision Mazda Cares Giveaway. With the promotion, held in partnership with ABC Action News, the auto dealer aimed to recognize local college graduates who had achieved success both in and out of the classroom.



“We would like to congratulate Mark on winning a brand-new Mazda2, one of the most high-performance subcompact vehicles on the market today,” said Tony D’Alessio, general manager of Precision Mazda. “It was a thrill to recognize the hard work and dedication of a local college graduate. Mark is a young person who has given back to his community in a truly meaningful way, and we were very happy to award him the grand prize in our giveaway.”



Applicants for the Precision Mazda Cares Giveaway submitted two-minute videos detailing the types of community service they were involved in and why they deserved a new car. Voting took place on the ABC Action News website between June 21 and July 2. To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from an accredited institution in the Tampa area between December 2013 and June 2014, along with a GPA of 2.5 or higher and official records of community service.



Lombardi-Nelson graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in entrepreneurship this year. Throughout his time at the university, he was very active in a number of causes and organizations, and also served as a dedicated student advocate and representative. He is now an account executive with a software company.



About Precision Mazda

Precision Mazda, located at 4636 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned Mazda vehicles. Part of Precision Mazda Mitsubishi, its team aims to find the right automobile based on each customer’s unique needs and budget. To learn more about the auto dealer, visit http://www.precisionmazda.com.