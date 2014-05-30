Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi Holds Tampa Tuner Expo

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi, a trusted local auto dealer, hosted the first-annual Tampa Tuner Expo on May 24.



The event, held at the auto dealer’s store near Raymond James Stadium, focused on “tuners,” vehicles that have undergone certain modifications or additions to extract the best possible performance. It featured live entertainment, food and drawings, including a trophy and cash prize award. More than 150 auto sport enthusiasts from across the region attended the expo, which was highlighted by the giveaway of a pre-owned vehicle to a local military veteran.



“The Tampa Tuner Expo was an enormous success, and we were very proud to give away a vehicle to a military veteran and benefit another great cause,” said Tony D’Alessio, general manager of Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi. “It was a thrill to see all of the different ways that auto sport enthusiasts have modified their vehicles to achieve top performance. It was a lot of fun for our entire team and everyone who came out to share in the experience.”



Tuning is a popular practice and hobby of both professional and amateur motor sport aficionados. It may include modifying the engine and other internal components to enhance power, handling and fuel efficiency, as well as exterior alterations to improve aerodynamics, weight distribution and appearance.



Proceeds from the Tampa Tuner Expo went toward Wheels for Success, an organization that helps low-income individuals and families make the necessary repairs to their vehicles so that they can continue to have reliable transportation to get to work and school.



“We offer some of the most top-quality and high-performance automobiles on the market today, and this expo was a great opportunity for us to meet and engage with people in the Tampa area who share in our passion,” said D’Alessio. “We hope to see even more people come out to future events.”



About Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi

Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi is the region’s leader in offering new and pre-owned Mazda and Mitsubishi vehicles, backed by a friendly and helpful sales team and flexible financing options. It offers a full range of makes and models, including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Nissan, Scion, Toyota, BMW and many others.



Precision Mazda & Mitsubishi has plans to hold another event in July. The auto dealer is located at 4636 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. To learn more and to browse the wide selection the auto dealer offers customers, visit http://www.precisionmazdamitsubishi.com.