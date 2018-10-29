Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2018 --The report "Precision Medicine Market By Technology (Companion diagnostics, Big data analytics, Drug discovery, Bioinformatics, Gene sequencing and Other Technologies) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Precision Medicine Market By Technology and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The precision medicine (PM) is the medicinal model that includes the customization of the healthcare sector, with the therapeutic choices, medications, practices, or items being custom-made to the patient in individual. In the model, the diagnostic testing is regularly utilized for choosing proper and ideal treatments dependent on the setting of a patient's hereditary content or the cellular analysis or other molecular. Devices utilized in the PM may incorporate the molecular diagnostics, analytics, and imaging. The PM frequently includes the use of systems biology and panomic analysis to break down the reason for an patient's individual ailment at the molecular level and afterward to use the targeted treatments (perhaps in blend) to label that patient's individual ailment procedure. Therefore, the Precision Medicine Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Precision Medicine Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Precision Medicine Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Ferrer InCode



Intomics



Quest Diagnostics



Hoffmann-La Roche



NanoString Technologies



Silicon Biosystems



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



Biocrates Life Sciences



Novartis



Teva Pharmaceutical



Tepnel Pharma Services



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Precision Medicine market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Precision Medicine Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Precision Medicine Market due to increase in the numbers of cases of cancer, also the regulatory measures that are favorable, various awareness initiatives & campaigns arranged by the public & government organizations, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Precision Medicine Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of Technology the market is further divided into Companion diagnostics, Big data analytics, Drug discovery, Bioinformatics, Gene sequencing and Other Technologies. The Drug discovery section is leading the market owing to the development in the field of pharmacogenomics that permits to predict the results of the medicines with the genetic data.



On the basis of End User the market is further divided into CNS, Oncology, Immunology, Respiratory and Other Applications. The Oncology section is leading the market share owing to rise in the number of case relate to cancer, rise in the development of more targeted treatments, etc.



