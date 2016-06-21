Predict 2016 All-Europe Football Tournament Champion to Win Amazing DVDFab Prizes

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, today rolls out its themed promotion about the currently in full swing 2016 All-Europe Football Tournament, offering all the customers a 25% discount. Applicable on its blockbuster DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift (includes a $20 Amazon Gift Card for free), an exceptional chance to join the champion prediction quiz to win decent prizes including a 1-year license for any user selected single product, $20 Amazon Gift Card, and nicely designed commemorative edition of a DVDFab T-shirt. Also, there's another 30% off coupon offered for buying specified products. The special promotion starts today and ends on July 10th. Read on for more details.



* Top Deal: 25% off DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime+$20 Amazon Gift Card



As the company's No.1 bestseller of all time, DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift includes the lifetime versions of all its Copy, Ripper, Converter and Creator modules, which are everything people need to copy or convert DVDs & Blu-rays, produce homemade DVDs & Blu-rays, convert Blu-rays to DVDs, or convert videos for other purposes. Before the deal expires on July 10th, everyone who is interested in this lifetime package can get it by saving 25%, and in the meantime, receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card totally free. Chance is great, however, it's your call to seize it or watch it slip through your fingers.



* Prediction Quiz: Forecast Champion to Win Premium Gifts



As a loyal fan, wouldn't you feel so proud if your favorite team finally secures the championship? During the special promotion, you can participate in our hot champion forecast quiz to guess whether or not your liked team can eventually take the throne this time. It is exceedingly easy to join in, all that required is to pick up your winner and submit the result with a valid e-mail address. All the participants will in return have the chance to win decent prizes including 1-year license for any user selected single product (the iOS data recovery software and PC backup software not included), $20 Amazon Gift Card, and nicely designed commemorative edition of DVDFab T-shirt. Again, the champion forecast quiz is valid till July 10, only the early birds catch the worms.



* Special Deals: 30% Discount on Some Specified Products



During the DVDFab 2016 All-Europe Football Tournament Promotion, there are also some selected single products and bundles offered at amazingly 30% off, which include the DVD Copy software, Blu-ray copy software, DVD copy and DVD ripper software as a bundle, and Blu-ray copy + Blu-ray ripper software as a bundle. In case you are interested in any of those great offers, do make your resolution before the special promotion ends on July 10.



For the terms and conditions of DVDFab 2016 All-Europe Football Tournament Promotion, don't hesitate to visit: http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users.



More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn



Contacts

Fengtao Software Inc.

Frank Chang, +86-10-84913343

marketing@dvdfab.cn