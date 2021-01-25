Predict-a-Bill: Pay the Same Amount for Gas Each Month

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2021 --Last month, Santanna Energy launched Predict-A-Bill for residential customers in Illinois. This exciting new Natural Gas product is designed for current customers who value stable, "predictable" energy bills. January is a great time to switch to a new energy product like Predict-A-Bill to reduce uncertainty for the whole year.



Predict-A-Bill for Natural Gas



Last month, Santanna Energy launched Predict-A-Bill in Illinois. This exciting new Natural Gas product was designed for current residential customers who value stable, "predictable" energy bills. With Predict-A-Bill, customers pay the same dollar amount each month for one full year. Plus, consumers can focus on staying warm and comfortable instead of worrying about their energy bill.*



Santanna Energy's team is excited about this new offer for their customers. According to Leticia Basak, Director of Midwest Operations: 'We developed Predict-A-Bill using feedback from many customers. They told us they want bill certainty – an energy plan that takes the guesswork out of their energy bills so they can focus on more important things, such as family and community. Plus, since every Santanna energy plan comes with Rewards, our customers now have more options to enjoy those 'important things!'"



This product is more innovative than traditional fixed and variable rate energy plans. It is designed to meet specific customer lifestyle and budget needs while maintaining peace of mind security. Customers choose this plan to reduce the volatility of their utility bills, eliminating the highs and lows of monthly payments.



According to Melissa Hammons, Channel Relations and Call Center Manager: "Predict-A-Bill (PAB) is a perfect fit for our customers who prefer not to have any surprises on their energy bills."



Each customer pays a specific price for Predict-A-Bill. Santanna's energy experts calculate the monthly dollar amount customized for each person based on



- The customer's prior Natural Gas use

- Normal weather patterns

- The market price for Natural Gas



Santanna Rewards



All Santanna energy plans (including Predict-A-Bill) come with Rewards. This exclusive loyalty program gives Santanna customers a minimum of $25 Reward Dollars each month just for paying their bills – that's $300 each year in Rewards! As a member, they can earn additional bonus Rewards by referring a friend to Santanna!



Santanna Energy Rewards is a "Discount-Plus" program. Rewards Dollars are used to save 5% to 40% on selected products and services! There's something for everyone:



- Brand name merchandise including electronics, personal care, apparel, home and more!



- Restaurant meals for dine-in or take-out.



- Local neighborhood services, such as dry cleaners, hobby shops, auto repair, and fitness centers.



- Travel deals for transportation, lodging, and more.



- Gift cards for special occasions.



- A new unique "Deal of the Day" every 24 hours



PLUS - new options and bonuses are added each month! And the best part? Santanna Energy Rewards Dollars never expire!



Interested? Spread the Word! Share with your Friends!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and energy plans to fit changing lifestyle needs! For more information on Santanna's plans or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial customers. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for 32 years and growing!



Restrictions apply. Use up to 125% of your normal monthly usage as determined by Santanna Energy Services