Predictive Service and Kaman Industrial Technologies Announce Distribution Agreement

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2010 -- Predictive Service, LLC, a global leader in providing predictive maintenance and engineering services (reliability services), and Kaman Industrial Technologies, a leading distributor of industrial parts announced a collaboration between the two companies today, whereby Kaman will distribute reliability services from Predictive Service in the industrial distribution market.



The agreement allows Kaman to offer complete solutions across North America that include industrial components, inventory management and reliability services through its more than 200 service centers and extensive sales force. The collaboration expands Kaman’s offerings while leveraging Predictive Service’s ability to provide managed reliability services at any location in North America.



“Both companies have the same goal—to help our customers become more productive, improve uptime and increase their ROI”, said Thomas St. Lawrence, national account manager for maintenance and reliability at Kaman Industrial Technologies. “Reliability and inventory management have typically been in separate corners. In a perfect world, they work together, which is what we have done with Predictive Service. Together, we offer a phenomenal package.”



“Kaman’s extensive sales force is at a local level so they have in-depth knowledge of the needs of their customers. They have a clear understanding of the reliability business and understand how parts, inventory management and reliability services work together to provide complete solutions. There is tremendous synergy between both companies, which ultimately helps end users,” said Don Frankel, president, Predictive Service.



About Predictive Service, LLC

Predictive Service is a leader in providing managed predictive services and reliability engineering around the world. Predictive Service helps clients keep their facilities operating reliably, safely and efficiently by applying the appropriate reliability services. Predictive Service’s patented technology and processes ensure clients identify critical issues before failures occur and eliminate unnecessary maintenance activities. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and has office locations around the world. Predictive Service is one of the fastest-growing companies in America as named by Inc.