Predictive Service Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Third Year in a Row

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2010 -- Inc. Magazine has named Predictive Service one of the fastest growing companies in the country for the third year in a row in its recently released annual Inc. 5000 ranking. The Inc. 5000 is the comprehensive guide to America’s fastest-growing private companies.



Predictive Service, a global leader in providing predictive maintenance and reliability services, ranked number 400 on the list of 5,000 companies in the business products and services categories.



Predictive Service President and CEO Don Frankel attributed the company’s ability to maintain strong growth over the years to investments in technology and people.



“We provide true value to our clients supported by our unique management software. We continuously invest in our technology to maintain the most advanced and customized programs that enable us to meet the individual predictive maintenance needs of each client,” said Frankel. “We also have many incredible people who are part of our organization that make it possible to achieve the growth and service level our clients demand.”



About Predictive Service

Predictive Service is a leader in providing managed predictive services and reliability engineering around the world. Predictive Service helps clients keep their facilities operating reliably, safely and efficiently by applying the appropriate reliability services. Predictive Service’s patented technology and processes ensure clients identify critical issues before failures occur and eliminate unnecessary maintenance activities. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and has office locations around the world. Predictive Service is one of the fastest-growing companies in America as named by Inc. Magazine. Additional information about Predictive Service is available at http://www.PredictiveService.com.

