Prednisone 20mg and Kidney Disease - Is There an Alternative Solution

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --Despite massive information health drive to avoid kidney causing diseases, death due to renal failure remains a battle. According to World, Life Expectancy published articles; the actual death per 100,000 people remains high in at least 25 countries across the globe. And in the United States, the death caused by kidney disease is 9.2 rate out of 100,000.



When kidneys are damaged, the waste products and fluids are blocked from being excreted properly. The direct result of which is fluid build-up. According to the articles published in Web MD, once the fluids and body waste accumulates; it causes swelling. The swelling is evident in the ankle areas. There is also vomiting, shortness of breath and inability to sleep. Furthermore, Mayo's clinic stated that the signs and symptoms of a kidney disease develop overtime, and this also includes, persistent itching, decreased mental alertness, muscle twitching and cramps, chest pain and high blood pressure.



Kidneys assume vital roles in the body; healthy kidneys, according to Web MD, maintain the water and electrolyte equilibrium in the blood. Likewise, these organs also eliminate harmful by-products from the body and to produce the needed enzyme that specifically regulates the blood pressure. Kidneys also produce an important element – erythropoietin- that is responsible for the stimulation of the red blood cells. Lastly, kidneys are responsible for producing an active form of vitamin D, which is vital for bone health.



According to experts, if the integrity of the renal system is compromised patients can suffer series of health issues, which can lead to a chronic renal failure, if it is not managed well. For most patients with renal failure, the management for this is through dialysis or kidney transplant and the latest medical management which is stem cell therapy.



In cases where the cause of the renal problem is caused by the inflammation of the kidneys, experts have found an effective medical management to combat the condition. According to the Kidney, Treatment.org published article; prednisone is one medical management utilized by experts in treating patients with excessive protein in the urine.



Medically, this condition is known as nephritic syndrome and experts have found Prednisone – an immunosuppressant drug- to counter the inflammation. According to expert, the action of a mechanism of prednisone is to block the inflammation which will directly reduce the presence of protein in the urine.



Prednisone comes in varying dosage such as 5mg, 10mg, Prednisone 20mg and the liquid prednisone. Consumers are not advised to take this drug without seeing a doctor. Depending on the severity of the case and the age/weight of the patient, doctors can then compute for the right dosage and the frequency of the drug. The frequency is normally every three to four times a day or depending on the doctor’s advice.



However, the main cause of the renal failure is not medically addressed by Prednisone alone. This drug is only utilized with, there is an apparent inflammation in the kidneys. The structural defects, trauma and other causes of renal failure are not managed by this drug. Experts also advised their patients about the effects of this drug, which most likely an infection since the drug is the immunosuppressant in nature. Patients can also experience “moon face," dry skin, a low amount of calcium in the blood, nervousness and increased hunger.



As the death caused by kidney disease continues to appear in the records, experts have also suggested some non-pharmacological remedy to address such a condition. In an article published by the Kidney Failure site, it suggested that drinking a mixture of cucumber juice and carrot juice can counter the effects of the renal problem.



According to the article, this accessory fruit - cucumber - is known to have a natural kidney property that helps the organ excrete the toxins, excessive fluids and other harmful acids in the body. Furthermore, the article claimed that cucumber helps dissolve renal stones, and it is also a natural diuretic effect which improves the urine output.



The other practical home remedy to have healthy kidney is by drinking parsley. According to the articles in the IHome remedy, parsley is one of the kidneys cleaner that can help eliminate the toxins in the body. This can be done by chopping off the leaves of the fresh parsley and boiled it with water. By drinking the boiled parsley daily, this can help maintain to have a healthy kidney and help patients with renal problems.



Lastly, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to experts, preserves the whole functionality of the kidney. Experts firmly reiterated that excessive intake of alcohol, and smoking can affect the integrity of the kidneys and to the rest of the organs as well, drinking lots of plain water is best advised instead. As for the food, consumption of whole grain, celery and cucumber daily protects the kidney from possible damage.



