Prefabricated Bathroom Pods by Oldcastle Modular Used for New NYCHA's Prospect Plaza Housing

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --Oldcastle Modular has announced today that it has started fabrication of the fully out-fitted bathroom pods for New York City Housing Authority's (NYCHA) new housing facilities at Prospect Plaza in the Oceanhill-Brownsville community of Brooklyn.



Blue Sea Development Company awarded Oldcastle Modular the Phase 1 contract to fabricate 117 fully-outfitted and functional bathroom pods for NYCHA's $140 million Prospect Plaza redevelopment plan. Prospect Plaza South (Phase I) will be a combination of four story walk up, townhouse-style buildings and a five-and-a-half story elevator building. There will be a total of 148 units; 42 NYCHA public housing units and 106 low-income affordable housing units.



NYCHA's Prospect Plaza redevelopment plan contains three phases of construction-- construction of new housing facilities, open space, community facilities, and retail space--to replace the remaining vacant Prospect Plaza towers. The NYCHA and NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development selected Blue Sea Development Company, Pennrose Properties, Duvernay + Brooks, and Rosenberg Housing Group (Blue Sea & Partners), as the development team to revitalize NYCHA's Prospect Plaza.



"Oldcastle Precast has been a reliable partner supplying high quality products to Blue Sea Development for many years", said Les Bluestone, co-owner of Blue Sea Development. "We look forward to working with the Modular division on Phase 1 of the project."



Oldcastle Modular, certificated as an off-site fabricator by the New York City Department of Buildings, Office of Technical Certification, and Research (OTCR), is manufacturing the modular bathroom pods at their Orlando, Florida factory. The modular bathrooms are anticipated to be delivered and installed by Oldcastle Modular starting mid December 2014.



Oldcastle Modular' s sister company Oldcastle Precast Building Systems –Albany, NY is supplying and erecting the building structure using their precast concrete wall and plank building system manufactured in Albany, NY. The combination of Eggrock bathrooms and precast building structure ensures that the client has the ease of one stop shopping as well as rapid erection and completion of the building.



Bill Seery, Director of Business Development with Oldcastle Modular stated "this is the first combined project in the United States utilizing the Eggrock bathroom pods and the Oldcastle Precast building structure. The benefits of using these modular technologies together include an accelerated construction schedule and a safer job site, as well as providing a superior quality product."



The three phase Prospect Plaza project will transform a 4.5-acre scattered site into 364-housing units, including 80 units of NYCHA public housing and 284 affordable housing apartments, and supporting amenities. Phase II, Prospect Plaza North, will have 111 units in a combination of townhouse-style walk-ups and taller elevator buildings. The final phase, the Saratoga Site, will be a four-and-a-half story elevator building organized around a central courtyard with 105 units. Prospect Plaza will also include a new supermarket, community facility, a rooftop greenhouse, and a recreation area.



Prospect Plaza Phase 1 is pursuing Energy Star, LEED, and National Green Building Standard certifications.



