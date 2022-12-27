Preferred Upgrades Offers Expert Assistance for Siding Installation in Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Established in 2015, Preferred Upgrades is one of the most prominent installers of replacement windows in Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville, FL. Through them, people can even install high-quality front doors and sidings at home. Preferred Upgrades is a certified home exterior company that has earned the trust of many local homeowners by delivering exceptional service.



Siding not only enhances a home's curb appeal but also helps protect its foundation. Thick, sturdy, and smartly installed siding may protect a house from rain, snow, wind, and other intense weather elements. On the other hand, damaged or cracked sidings can cause leaks that interfere with a house's temperature, heating, and cooling. If a siding fails, water may find its way into the frame of a house. Moisture trapped there can lead to mold growth and rotting wood. Hence, timely siding replacement through companies like Preferred Upgrades can significantly help avoid such issues.



Preferred Upgrades offers siding installation in Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville, Florida. The vinyl siding provided by this company can withstand the force of Category 5 winds, as demonstrated in independent performance tests. Their high durability can be attributed to the unique TriBeam system that ensures straight course lines and walls. Preferred Upgrades offers a variety of options for such vinyl siding, ranging from textured and matte finishes to distinguished hues.



Fiber Cement Siding provided by Preferred Upgrades can also be quite a smart choice for modern homes. These sidings cost a lot less than wood and offer superior performance. They are engineered to resist swelling and cracking, water absorption, rot, and damage from hail, allowing the sidings to last for decades.



