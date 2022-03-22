Penn Yan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2022 --Prejean Winery, located on the west side of Seneca Lake, announces their most recent winning wines from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Prejean Winery's 2020 Cabernet Franc Rosé (Dry Rosé) and 2020 Semi-Dry Gewurztraminer both won silver in the competition.



"We are very proud to be recognized by this prestigious competition," Amy Prejean, co-owner says. The competition had forty-eight judges evaluating over 5800 entries from nearly 1000 wineries. The largest competition in North America, the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC) has become one of the world's most celebrated competitions.



Prejean Winery is no stranger to SFCWC, winning three gold medals in 2019. Prejean Winery grows European varietals, including Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Riesling. Prejean introduced their Cabernet Franc Rosé (Dry Rosé) in 2017, and the rose' continues to be a consistent crowd pleaser. The dry rose' is a versatile wine that's lovely on its own, as well as paired with a variety of dishes. Prejean's Semi-Dry Gewurztraminer has floral and spice aromas and stone fruit and vanilla flavors that match well with spicy foods and Asian cuisine.



Prejean Winery is currently offering free shipping on all cases (any 12 bottles) direct to your home or office. Wine lovers should act soon, as they have limited quantities of the award winners. The wines are available at their winery or their online wine shop.



About Prejean Winery

Prejean Winery grows Old World varieties that originated in Europe. The Seneca Lake winery features estate grown premium wines and is an established family-owned Finger Lakes winery whose focus is on quality and a friendly and knowledgeable staff.