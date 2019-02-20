Prejean Winery Introduces New Wine Club

Penn Yan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Prejean Winery, an award-winning Finger Lakes winery on Seneca Lake, just announced their new Wine Club. The Wine Club makes shopping at Prejean easy. Wine Club members get four hand-picked wines delivered three times a year, totaling a case of twelve. In addition, they get free tastings for 2 at the winery, first opportunity of limited releases, and info on new wines. The wines shipped will also include Prejean Winery's exclusive Meritage, expected by Summer of 2019.



"The wine club is the easiest way to be guaranteed access to our wines," Tom Prejean says. "Having a regular supply of wine come to you with virtually no hassle is one of the key benefits of joining our wine club."



Prejean Winery also offers a Sampler option for their wine club; 2 bottles shipped 3 times a year, totaling 6 bottles. The wine club is $300 for a case of 12 and $150 for the sampler of 6 bottles. Prices are annually and include shipping costs. Prejean Winery ships their wines in New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida only.



Prejean Winery grows Old World varieties that originated in Europe. The Seneca Lake winery features estate grown premium wines and is an established family-owned Finger Lakes winery whose focus is on quality and their reputation of a friendly and knowledgeable staff.



For more info on Prejean Winery and their wine club visit https://www.prejeanwinery.com/wineshop



Prejean Winery

2634 NY-14

Penn Yan, NY 14527

(315) 536-7524