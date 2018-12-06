Prejean Winery on Seneca Lake Introduces Online Shopping for Wines

Penn Yan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --Prejean Winery on Seneca Lake now has online shopping for their Finger Lakes wines in cases of 6 or 12 bottles for a low flat shipping rate.



"You can now purchase Finger Lakes wine for the holidays," Thomas Prejean says. "Our estate grown wines go perfectly with holiday meals and make a great gift on their own."



The Seneca Lake winery introduced online shopping for their wines with their new website. They currently only ship to New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida residents only. Wine shoppers can purchase the Finger Lakes wines in cases of 6 or 12 for a low flat rate shipping.



Holiday shopping for wine is easy at Prejean Winery, where they feature estate grown European style wines. Holiday favorites include famous whites such as Chardonnay, Dry Gewürztraminer, and their best-selling Dry Riesling, which recently won Double Gold Best In Class in the New Orleans International Wine Competition. Some reds for the holiday include Cabernet Franc, Marechal Foch, and their notable Proprietor's Red.



For more info about their wines visit their website at http://Prejeanwinery.com



About Prejean Winery

Prejean Winery is a family-owned Seneca Lake winery which focuses on quality. They have a friendly and knowledgeable staff who are always ready to help you choose your next wine.



Prejean Winery

2634 NY-14

Penn Yan, NY 14527

(315) 536-7524