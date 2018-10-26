Prejean Winery on Seneca Lake Launches New Logo and Website

Penn Yan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --Prejean Winery, a Seneca Lake winery, launched their new website and logo recently, which is part of their rebranding. The logo, which is simple and modern, is featured on their new wine labels and their branding.



"We are pleased to announce our new branding to our Finger Lakes wine lovers," Tom Prejean says. "Our wines are attracting a new and younger crowd and our branding is capturing their spirit."



Prejean Winery also launched their new mobile friendly website featuring a new blog and other features. A shopping cart will be available soon for their wines.



Prejean Winery is just one of the best Seneca Lake wineries growing Old World varieties that originated in Europe. It is part of a growing region of winemakers attracting a new audience. Prejean is an established family-owned Finger Lakes winery whose focus is on quality and their reputation of a friendly and knowledgeable staff is widely known. The Seneca Lake winery features estate grown premium wines such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris.



About Prejean Winery

Prejean Winery is a member of Seneca Lake Wine Trail and is a highlight to any Seneca Lake Wine Tour. Wine lovers are encouraged to visit Prejean Winery and the Finger Lakes Wine Country for an unforgettable wine tasting experience.



For more info visit http://prejeanwinery.com



Prejean Winery

634 NY-14

Penn Yan, NY 14527

(315) 536-7524