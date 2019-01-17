Prejean Winery Wins Three Gold Medals in the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Penn Yan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Prejean Winery, located on Seneca Lake in New York's Finger Lakes Region, is proud to announce its most recent award winning wines. The 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC), currently the largest wine competition in North America, has just made public this year's medal winning wines, and Prejean Winery is honored to receive three gold medals. Prejean Winery's 2016 Cabernet Franc and 2017 Dry Riesling were both awarded double gold medals. Prejean Winery's 2017 Semi-Dry Riesling was awarded a gold medal.



In order to be awarded a gold medal a majority of judges on the panel must agree that the wine is of gold medal standard, while the criteria for double gold is unanimity among all judges on the panel that a wine merits gold.



"We are extremely pleased that our wines have been so well-received in this very large and prestigious competition, " said Tom Prejean "and we are honored to be recognized by such a respected group of judges from the industry." Prejean Winery is a small winery dedicated to craftsmanship and excellence.



The 2019 SFCWC was open to wineries in the United State, Canada and Mexico. This year's competition had over 6,800 wine entries from more than 1100 wineries. Over 60 participating judges included wine makers, industry professionals, sommeliers and wine writers.



About Prejean Winery

Prejean Winery grows Old World varieties that originated in Europe. The Seneca Lake winery features estate grown premium wines and is an established family-owned Finger Lakes winery whose focus is on quality and a friendly and knowledgeable staff.



